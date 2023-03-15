Update: Veteran Park map accessible on Towanda Borough website

People can now see the digital map of Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park online at Towanda Borough’s website, http://towandaborough.org/.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough officials have created more accessible links for people to see information on a local park.

People can now see the digital map of Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park online at Towanda Borough’s website, http://towandaborough.org/.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.