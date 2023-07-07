generic update

SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP — A county official has provided the name and cause of death of the woman who died Wednesday morning in the vehicle crash into the Susquehanna River in Sheshequin Township.

Cathy E. Barry, 62, of Waverly, N.Y., died as a result of fresh water drowning after her 2008 Pontiac G6 crashed into the river, according to Bradford County Coroner James A. Bowen.

