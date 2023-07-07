SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP — A county official has provided the name and cause of death of the woman who died Wednesday morning in the vehicle crash into the Susquehanna River in Sheshequin Township.
Cathy E. Barry, 62, of Waverly, N.Y., died as a result of fresh water drowning after her 2008 Pontiac G6 crashed into the river, according to Bradford County Coroner James A. Bowen.
Barry was driving south on Sheshequin Road around 5:45 a.m. when her vehicle collided with a guardrail on the roadway’s right side, Bowen stated. Specifically, the incident occurred on the road north of Scenic View Lane. She was extending a hill prior to the collision. After the impact, Barry proceeded downward and into a forested area before going over an embankment and down the hillside. The vehicle eventually crashed into the Susquehanna River where it rested on its roof.
Bowen pronounced Barry deceased on scene upon his arrival. The incident was a single motor vehicle crash and she was the only occupant. State police are continuing their investigation.
Respondents to the scene included the fire departments of Ulster-Sheshequin, Athens Borough, Athens Township and North Towanda, PennDOT, Bradford County 911 Mobile Command, Bradford County EMA’s Drone and Rehab teams, Ulster EMS, Greater Valley EMS and Dive, Pennsylvania State Police, the police departments of Athens Borough and Athens Township, Furman and Jones, Bishop Brothers, and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Standby services included the fire departments of Smithfield Township, Towanda, Waverly-Barton, and Chemung.
