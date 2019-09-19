TROY — A hot breakfast and discussion of hot topics were served Wednesday morning during Senator Gene Yaw’s (R-23) annual Breakfast Meeting on Agriculture in Troy.
FFA students from all four Bradford County chapters, local legislators and community members gathered at the Troy Vet’s Club to hear updates from Yaw and other state leaders regarding stream management, the Chesapeake Bay, relations with the Department of Environmental Protection and more, and partake in a question and answer period with the officials.
Yaw deemed this year “the year of the farmer,” stating that Pennsylvania’s current budget favored farmers more than any other one he has seen.
The senator gave an update on agriculture-related legislation he is currently involved in including a tax credit program set to create ease in transferring farmland to future generations, creating a dairy future commission, updating vehicle codes to allow for larger equipment on roadways, removing restrictions on farmland for agricultural tourism, and vying for exemptions for milk haulers during highway closures.
Yaw stated that Pennsylvania has taken strides in becoming compliant with the requirements set by the Environmental Protection Agency to cut down on the amount of nitrogen and phosphate emitted into the Chesapeake Bay via the Susquehanna Watershed by 2025.
“I think we’re making some pretty serious moves to meet those standards,” he said, noting that a large portion of the nutrient discharge stems from farmland in Lancaster County.
Yaw explained that legislators are currently considering looking to citizens to brainstorm ideas for how to cut down on nutrient discharge with an offer to pay for positive results and taking measures such as changing fertilizer.
North Central Regional Director for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Marcus Cole stated that the EPA doesn’t have a lot of regulatory control over small farms but could place sanctions on treatment plants, larger farms and MS4 communities, who legally discharge stormwater into local streams and rivers, if the Commonwealth does not come into compliance by 2025.
Cole stated that the DEP is placing importance on listening to community partners and fostering “positive interactions” as they move forward in working with communities to further plans for nutrient management in the watershed.
“We’re going to regulate because that’s what we need to do and sometimes that means you hear things from us that you don’t want to hear but our job is to try to make sure that those things you are hearing are consistent, that we’re treating everyone fairly and that we’re treating everyone with a lot of respect,” he said.
Cole stated that the DEP recognizes that individuals that work in communities know the land the best and that Phase 3 of a watershed plan includes working from the ground up with feedback from locals to develop “achievable practices” at a local, regional and state level.
County planning meetings are likely to begin in May of 2020 and last six to eight months wherein DEP representatives will gather with local leaders to gauge what issues are of importance to the communities and how they can be carried out, according to Cole.
“I think that will be a really good opportunity for the counties to get behind and realize what they want to attack,” he said, noting that he expects a bulk of work in Bradford County will involve stream restoration and stabilization after recent flooding.
Cole stated that the expanding nutrient management plans from the state level will be ground rules that make “common sense” and ensure quality soil for future generations.
The best management practices are “common sense things that I think most of the ag communities (are) realizing” such as usage of grass bumpers to keep soil in place, he said.
Cole stated that the Bradford County Conservation District will also introduce a Stream Intervention Program that will train and educate individuals on measures that can and can not be done without DEP approval to stabilize streams and keep waste from moving downstream.
“This comes with years of discussions at the local and statewide level,” he stated. “The idea was how do we empower Bradford County to utilize all the work that they have done and help save lives of streams locally.”
DEP Operations Chief Tony Liguori, a Bradford County local, stated his belief that the DEP and local agricultural representatives can work together to create an environment that serves all parties well and stressed the importance of building a plan to do so.
“I thoroughly believe that there can be clean environment, clean and healthy food, thriving economy, thriving farms and that they can coexist and they don’t have to conflict with each other, in fact quite the contrary they should compliment each other,” he said, “and I can say that knowing that there are some excellent examples in this very area and people in this room who make that possible.”
