TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency meeting on Monday, executive director Robyn Cummings noted that small updates and revisions are in store for the Endless Mountain Gravel Bikepacking Loop.
“We’re going to make a few adjustments to the route,” said Cummings. “Cain (Chamberlin) had met with a couple from Ottawa that were down last week. They rode the whole bike loop. They love it, but they do have some recommendations.”
Those recommendations include more gravel options where the current route is paved, and detours to avoid areas currently under construction.
“They actually have a gravel loop as well that they run up in Ottawa, so it was col that they came down and had reached out to Cain to meet up with them,” said Cummings. “We’re kind of using them as a form of a loop tester for us.”
The revisions will be made official at the EMGBL committee meeting on April 26.
“We are getting into cycling season, and we want to make sure it’s ready for everyone who intends to use it,” said Chamberlin.
Cummings also reported progress with the bike-friendly business plan, in which they hope to encourage businesses to sign up and receive a bike-friendly window decal. There is, however, a need for more bike racks throughout the county.
“Potentially, there’s an opportunity with the Route 6 Alliance,” said Cummings, “adding some additional bike racks here in Bradford County through some of their funding that they have received.”
