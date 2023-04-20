TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency meeting on Monday, executive director Robyn Cummings noted that small updates and revisions are in store for the Endless Mountain Gravel Bikepacking Loop.

“We’re going to make a few adjustments to the route,” said Cummings. “Cain (Chamberlin) had met with a couple from Ottawa that were down last week. They rode the whole bike loop. They love it, but they do have some recommendations.”

