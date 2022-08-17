RIDGEBURY — Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges against a sex offender from Upstate New York for failing to register as a sex offender in Pennsylvania.
Odell Hudson, 60, of Auburn, N.Y., was residing in Ridgebury Township from November 2021 to mid-July of this year, according to court documents. A tip was sent to state police on July 31 concerning Hudson’s failure to register. The offense is graded as a third degree felony.
