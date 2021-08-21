Friday’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard update showed that confirmed cases in Bradford County continued to increase between the periods of Aug. 6 — 12 and Aug. 13 — 19.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Bradford County went from 24 to 36 confirmed cases and 6.1% to 7.4% positivity. Average hospitalizations increased from 3.9 people to 13 people over the course of the seven-day periods, while the average of those who required a ventilator went from 0.7 to 1.6. Emergency room visits decreased from 1.1% to 0.9%.
Statewide, Pennsylvania went from 9,368 to 11,669 confirmed cases, 6% to 6.9% positivity, and an average of 834.7 to 1,181.7 hospitalizations.
As of Thursday, Pennsylvania ranked fifth for overall vaccine doses that have been administered in the country. Nearly 65% of Pennsylvania residents, or 5,861,445, have been fully vaccinated.
State statistics don’t include vaccinations from Philadelphia County, from a federal facility such as a Veteran Health Administration hospital or prison, or who received a vaccination in another state, state health officials noted.
In Bradford County, 18,808 residents, or 31%, have been fully vaccinated, while 1,768 have received their first dose.
