SCRANTON — United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam today announced his office’s participation in the Department of Justice’s new initiative to better counter hate crimes and hate incidents in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The Middle District of Pennsylvania was one of the first of 16 U.S. Attorney Offices to launch the United Against Hate program. The United Against Hate initiative seeks to strengthen collaborative relationships of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies with communities in order to build trust and encourage the reporting of hate crimes and hate incidents.