The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be accepting applications for disaster assistance from 15 Pennsylvania counties, including Bradford and Sullivan, until Dec. 8.
The funding is available through USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Emergency Watershed Protection Program, and can help local governments stabilize eroding stream banks that threaten homes, businesses and utilities, and restore the natural flows of streams impacted impacted Sept. 1 and 2 by Tropical Storm Ida, the USDA announced Monday. The funding will cover 75% of construction, leaving the remaining costs to be covered with local funds or in-kind services. Eligible sites must be within 50 feet of a stream and have experienced severe stream bank damage. Detached structures that don’t house occupants are not eligible.
“These funds will provide critical assistance to Pennsylvania residents and businesses and continue the federal partnership for environmental restoration projects on private lands damaged by natural disaster,” USDA State Conservationist Denise Coleman said.
For more information, visit http://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov.
