The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued Santa an official “movement permit,” according to a press release published by the USDA on Monday.
The press release states that the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has granted S. Nicholas Claus of the North Pole, “a broker with Worldwide Gifts, Unlimited” a permit that will “allow reindeer to enter and exit the United States” from 7 p.m. tonight until 7 a.m. Dec. 25 through or over any U.S. border port.
“With a growing world population, Mr. Claus will have his busiest Christmas yet,” the press release stated, quoting Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “At USDA, we want to ensure we are not hindering Mr. Claus’ important work of spreading Christmas Cheer for all to hear. Ease of access into the United States for Mr. Claus and his nine reindeer will ensure that children all over the country — including my own 14 grandchildren — will wake up on Christmas morning with joy and filled with the spirit of the season. USDA issued this permit in advance and waived all applicable fees to help ensure a smooth trip on Christmas Eve night.”
The press release also noted that Claus’s flying reindeer were subjected to not only normal disease testing requirements but also additional tests “to ensure they will be able to safely handle significant changes in altitude and temperature throughout their journey, and are fit for landing on rooftops.”
An accredited veterinarian reported that all reindeer have been “vaccinated against any diseases they could encounter on their trip around the world” and that one reindeer, by the name of Rudolph tested positive for “red nose syndrome” but was cleared of health concerns after it was explained that the condition “is normal for him and not an animal health concern,” according to the USDA press release.
The press release showed that upon the request of Claus, APHIS also completed a “courtesy welfare and humane treatment check of the reindeer facility” which was “passed with flying colors.”
The USDA noted that they will exercise precautionary measure to ensure no livestock diseases are spread through Claus’s trip, saying that he “will arrive pulling a wooden sleigh with jingling bells attached, filled with brightly wrapped gifts” and that “Port personnel will clean and disinfect the runners and underside of the sleigh at the time of entry, and will also conduct a short visual inspection of the reindeer.”
“Mr. Claus will also have his boots disinfected and will thoroughly wash his hands. These measures are intended to prevent the entry of any livestock diseases the team may encounter during deliveries to farms around the world prior to entering the United States,” the press release stated.
The USDA told that Claus “has also provided an advance list of what port personnel should expect upon their arrival” which will include “a variety of food items, all of which come from approved locations and none of which pose a threat to U.S. animal or plant health.”
