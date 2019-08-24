Nearly $100,000 has been awarded to the Progress Authority to help with the installation of a middle mile dark fiber network being developed to help bring more broadband connectivity to Bradford County.
The $99,999 award will supplement a $3,427,999 overall investment that, in its first phase, will establish 88 miles of fiber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, which administered the grant program.
In an announcement of this and other awards Friday, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12) said, “This grant money will go to good use by helping to expand rural broadband access and enhancing the operations of local food shelter organizations. I look forward to working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other federal agencies to continue to provide support for critical and needed projects like these in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District.”
The other Bradford County award was a $9,700 grant to the Towanda Area Christian Outreach food pantry to help with the purchase of a walk-in freezer that will allow additional food storage on site. According to the USDA, the organization serves 7,255 individuals and 2,997 families each year. The total project cost is $19,400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.