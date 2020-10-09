More than $320,000 will be going to two Bradford County fire departments, as announced Thursday by U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12).
Under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Facility Disaster Grant program, $289,900 will be going to the Innes Hose Company in Canton while $32,600 will benefit the South Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Each agency will be using the money to purchase and upgrade firefighting equipment.
“The incredible men and women who make up our local fire departments provide a critical service to our community, and they deserve all the help they can get,” said Keller. “This pandemic has presented many challenges for our first responders, and I am hopeful that this funding will help provide them with the resources they need to continue their important work in keeping our communities safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.