Over the past three weeks, the U.S Postal Service has been delivering letters from across the country to Santa’s workshop, and now is looking for help to fulfill these wishes through its Operation Santa program.
By visiting USPSOperationSanta.com, registered adopters – who are subject to a vetting process –can read through letters from families in need and pick one or more wishes to fulfill. Directions will be provided via email to make sure gifts can arrive on time. Letters can be adopted through Dec. 22, and packages can be shipped until Jan. 14. Adoptions can also be performed by teams within businesses or organizations, according to the USPS.
The USPS noted that only one Operation Santa program is sanctioned by the postal service and “any organization asking you to give them money to adopt letters is in violation of the laws under which the Postal Service operates and is not condoned by, or affiliated with, the United States Postal Service.”
Operation Santa has been going on for 109. Those in need can participate by writing a letter and placing it in an envelope with a first-class mail stamp and sending it to Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. Envelopes and letters must contain the full return address. Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10.
Letter writing tips are available on USPSOperationSanta.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.