UW recognizes NEB award winners

The United Way of Bradford County has kicked off another year of its fifth grade poster contest and has started by naming the 2019 Poster Contest winners at Northeast Bradford Elementary School.
Each year the United Way of Bradford County challenges local fifth grade students to design a poster “highlighting community and United Way” and places the winning piece on the front of the year’s United Way of Bradford County brochure.
Poster contest winners at Northeast Bradford are pictured from left to right. The front row includes Anaiah Kolesar (Fourth Place,) Alexis Gross (honorable mention), Eddie Eastman (honorable mention), Ava Hughes (Second Place) and Ashlyn Brown (honorable mention). The back row left to right depicts teachers Lynnaya Hughes, Paul Burgert, and Jodi Funk.
