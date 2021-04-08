The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Towanda American Legion next week.
The clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 15, according to an announcement from the VA. The single-dose Janssen vaccine will be available to anyone who served in the military along with their caregivers and spouses under the SAVE LIVES Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 24.
“Since the start of the pandemic, Wilkes-Barre has been focused on vaccinating as many veterans as possible. We’re excited about the expanded offerings available to our veterans, their spouses and caregivers under the SAVE LIVES Act,” said Wilkes-Barre VA Center Director Russell E. Lloyd.
Those interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to pre-register by calling (570) 830-7076 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
