Vaccine clinics return to county, COVID dashboard shows decreases (free to read)

A pop-up vaccine clinic continued its efforts in Bradford County, which appears to be contributing to countywide decreases in COVID-19 cases.
The HERO truck initiative set up its free walk-in clinics for COVID-19 and flu vaccinations on Friday and Saturday. Specifically, the clinic was at the Athens Township Firehall in Sayre on Friday, while the Saturday clinic was in the New Albany Methodist Church.
Shots that were offered included all three COVID-19 vaccines for first and second doses and booster shots for all eligible age groups, including flu shots.
Around 20 people arrived at the New Albany site by 1 p.m., said Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
The Bradford County Department of Public Safety and the Pennsylvania Department of Health established the clinics to help increase vaccination rates in rural areas.
“Our COVID case numbers are on the downward trend, which is very good,” said Rosenheck. “Especially after the holidays where we saw record high numbers, so we are definitely easing the burden a little bit.”
COVID-19 cases have decreased in the county and commonwealth, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
The most recent seven-day period of the dashboard is from Feb. 4-10, while the previous period was from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.
Bradford County
Newly confirmed cases: 358 to 216
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 593.5 to 358.1
PCR testing positivity rate: 23.2% to 17.5%
Average daily hospitalizations: 41.9 to 35.3
Average daily patients on ventilators: 5.3 to 3.7
Percent of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.7% to 2.2%
For Bradford County, numbers that appeared to be adjusted from their originally reported numbers from Feb. 6 include: Newly confirmed cases from 349 to 358. Incidence rate per 100,000 residents from 578.6 to 593.5. PCR testing positivity rate from 22.9% to 23.2%.
Pennsylvania
Newly confirmed cases: 43,246 to 22,446
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 337.8 to 175.3
PCR testing positivity rate: 18.5% to 12.7%
Average daily hospitalizations: 4,517.6 to 3,426.0
Average daily patients on ventilators: 479.9 to 363.7
Percent of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.8% to 0.7%
For Pennsylvania, numbers that appeared to be adjusted from their originally reported numbers from Feb. 6 include: Newly confirmed cases from 42,232 to 43,246. Incidence rate per 100,000 residents from 329.9 to 337.8. PCR testing positivity rate from 18.4% to 18.5%. Average daily hospitalizations from 4,517.4 to 4,517.6.
Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard:
Pennsylvania
COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 3,968 to 2,773
COVID-19 adult patients in ICU: 654 to 455
COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 425 to 305
Currently staffed adult ICU beds: 3,565 to 3,533
Bradford County
COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 36 to 26
COVID-19 adult patients in ICU: 7 to 5
COVID-19 patients on ventilators stayed the same at 4, while currently staffed adult ICU beds stayed the same at 26.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported the following information for COVID-19 cases in children living in Bradford County from the period of Feb. 2-8:
COVID-19 cases in children aged 0 to 4: 20
COVID-19 cases in children aged 5 to 18: 50
Since the last period of Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, COVID-19 cases in children aged 0 to 4 remained the same. The cases in children aged 5 to 18 have decreased significantly from 142 to 50.
In Bradford County, 38.4% of its total population is fully vaccinated, specifically 23,162 out of 60,323 residents. There are over 7.1 million Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated.
The pop-up clinics have provided 503 vaccinations during its clinics in January of this year and December of last year, according to the Bradford County Department of Public Health’s Facebook page.
There have been 37 deaths in Bradford County related to COVID-19 since Dec. 28, 2021, which brings the total number of deaths to 190 since the pandemic began, according to the DOH data dashboard.
Anyone still interested in receiving a vaccination can go to the state health office in Towanda, a Guthrie medical site or to a local physician or pharmacy that offers it, said Rosenheck.
