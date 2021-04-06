Val Arkoosh, the chairwoman of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, launched her campaign for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania Monday, saying she hopes to be a voice for Pennsylvanians in Washington to get things done on the most critical issues of this time, just as she has as a physician and the leader of the commonwealth’s third-largest county.
Arkoosh is seeking the Democratic nomination to fill the open seat left by U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, widely considered Democrats’ best opportunity to pick up a U.S. Senate seat. Pennsylvania is currently the only open Senate seat in a state where President Biden won. Montgomery County, which Arkoosh represents, is part of Philadelphia’s collar counties, “long crucial to winning statewide elections.”
“We’re at a critical moment. I’m fiercely determined to do what’s right – to stand up to Trump Republicans and push back on their harmful agenda. Instead, we’ll build a future that lifts people up, rebuild our infrastructure with good paying union jobs, protect our planet by addressing the climate crisis, and finish the job we started to lower the cost of health care,” said Arkoosh. “That’s why I’m running for United States Senate. Pennsylvanians deserve to have a voice – one that will cut through all the noise and get things done. I’m determined to be that voice for you.”
Arkoosh is an accomplished physician, health care advocate, and public servant. In Arkoosh’s more than 23 years in operating rooms, she saw her share of tragedies – denials by insurance companies and dads worried about missing the birth of their child because they were afraid of losing their job, and with it, their health care.
She came to realize that many of the problems facing her patients were often outside the exam room. That’s why she earned her Masters in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University and entered public service helping fight for passage of the Affordable Care Act as president of the National Physicians Alliance.
Today, Arkoosh serves as the chairwoman of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Originally appointed to fill a vacancy in January of 2015, Arkoosh won election to a full four-year term in November 2015 and again in November 2019. Between those two races, Arkoosh helped increase voter turnout, with nearly 80,000 additional voters in 2019 compared to 2015. When unanimously elected to serve as chairwoman in 2016, Arkoosh became the first woman to assume the role. Montgomery County, located in southeastern Pennsylvania, is home to more than 830,000 constituents. Arkoosh has had tremendous success on behalf of her large constituency – from rebuilding critical infrastructure and preserving over 10,000 acres of farmland, to fighting for workers by instituting a $15 minimum wage and parental leave for county employees. She’s also restored the county’s AAA bond rating and maintained some of the lowest taxes in the region. And now, Arkoosh is leading the county’s COVID-19 response. She lives in Montgomery County with her husband, Jeff, and their three children, Ian, Olivia, and Trevor.
