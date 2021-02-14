Valentine's Day: Local florists report growth in flower sales amid pandemic

Love is in the air in Bradford County this Valentine’s Day as local flower shops have been overwhelmed with orders this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s no secret that Valentine’s Day is the biggest day of the year for florists, and the pandemic has only contributed to flower sales.
The National Retail Federation predicted that Valentine’s Day spending would reach $21.8 billion this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Gifts were estimated to amount to $11.7 billion for spouses and significant others, $3.6 billion for other family members, $1.6 billion for friends, $1.4 billion for classmates and teachers, $1.3 billion for pets, $1.1 billion for coworkers and another $1 billion for an unspecified category.
The NRF guesses that the high spending numbers will be partly due to many couples opting out of a Valentine’s evening out this year due to the virus. Only 24% reported to the federation that they will be celebrating with an evening out this year, down from 34% last year and the lowest in the survey’s history.
Another 46% said they were actively avoiding gatherings with non-household members, This will create a dip in $1.5 billion less spent on Valentine’s outings this year.
It was projected that the average person would spend $164.76 on their loved ones. About 73% of couples believed it was important to celebrate the holiday given the pandemic.
“I have been swamped with everyday orders and Valentine’s Day orders,” said Jessica Hilts at The Petal Post at 21 Main Street in Towanda borough. “I have over 1,200 roses right now and my phone’s been ringing off the hook and I’ve had a lot of walk-in customers.”
Hilts said that about half of the orders she’s seen are for significant others and about half are for relatives like moms and aunts.
Popular orders at The Petal Post were red roses and mixed bouquets. Hilts also offered a special lavender rose that sold out within a day.
In preparation for Valentine’s Day, Hilts did three giveaways through the shop’s facebook page. All residents had to do to be entered in for a chance to win free flowers was like and share the page.
Linda Vogel, owner and head designer at The Valley Flower Shoppe at 201 Broad Street in Waverly said that Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are the largest days that the shop sees each year.
The Valley Flower Shoppe offered 17 different colored roses this Valentine’s Day including the rainbow colors and even more unique colors like blue and white and raspberry and white.
“Every year I hear from recipients that they loved our flowers and that they were gorgeous, so I would expect the same response this year,” Vogel said. “We pride ourselves in quality.”
Flowers by Donna at 508 Main Street in Towanda borough offers a Valentine’s special each year that includes a dozen roses and a balloon, and a choice of a box of candy or a stuffed bear, according to owner Donna Pozzi.
Pozzi and Brianna Reynolds of Kreations by Lowery at 223 South Main Street in Athens borough said that red roses and lilies were among the most popular flowers this past week and that many customers have opted for more colors such as orange and yellow.
Reynolds noted that Kreations by Lowery saw many orders for teachers as well as relatives and significant others.
All the florists said that they sold more flowers this weekend than they did last Valentine’s Day in addition to having many first-time customers as a result of many residents staying in this holiday.
Tie-dye roses, or “wacky roses” as Vogel calls them, proved to be popular among the different shops this year as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.