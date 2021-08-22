Valley areal school districts outline mask policies, plans for school year

As Valley area school districts enter the 2021-22 school year, they have made efforts to create individual plans and procedures to combat any resurgence of COVID-19.
Athens Area School District, which opens its doors to students on Thursday, put out an information sheet on the district’s Facebook page and website last Tuesday letting parents know that the Athens School Board approved an updated health and safety plan during the July 20 meeting.
The infographic also highlighted the following information for Athens schools:
—Students will receive in-person instruction five days a week
—COVID-19 vaccination will not be required for students or staff
—Face coverings will not be required as of the start of the school year
While cohort A will be attending class on Thursday and cohort B on Friday, both cohorts will be attending five days a week starting on Monday, Aug. 30.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage discussed the return to school during the Aug. 17 board of education meeting.
“I’m excited to see a return to normal, but we have to be able to be flexible,” said Stage. “In a time such as this we need to learn to live in the era of COVID and not be completely denying of it.”
He went on to elaborate on some of the information provided in the health and safety infographic.
“Masks are recommended, but are optional,” Stage said. “We will continue to request that masks be worn on transportation; we’ve gotten some clarification from the Department of Education and that is going to be required.”
When the floor was opened up for questions from residents, Jeff Nason asked Stage if he had received clarification on quarantining requirements this year.
“We will follow what the Department of Health issues as contact tracing and quarantining,” Stage said. “Our role is to assist in identifying who may potentially be a close contact, and it will be the local health department’s determination of who should quarantine and isolate.”
Stage went on to explain that the length of quarantining will stay seven days with a PCR test after day five, or 10 days without a test. While it is still a little unclear how vaccine status affects quarantining requirements, Stage noted his understanding.
“If you’re vaccinated and not presenting symptoms, then you will not be required to quarantine or isolate,” said Stage. “It will be recommended, from my reading, that you would wear a mask for two to five days after being exposed as a close contact.”
Athens resident Jack Ryan inquired as to whether or not the school would ever allow the release of vaccine status information to any third party. Stage assured him that the school would be unable to release such information, as they will not have it to give.
“We don’t keep track of that,” said Stage. “We have no data warehouses that keep track of that.”
Stage went on to point out that even the use of face coverings cannot be used as an indicator of vaccination.
“We’re going to have people coming to school and wearing masks even though they are vaccinated,” Stage said. “You can’t assume because they’re not wearing a mask or wearing a mask of their vaccination status.”
During his initial report, Stage encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to either himself or their principals for assistance.
“What I’d love us to see is (to) have us all get along and unite in this incredibly challenging year,” said Stage. “What I don’t want this to become is a divisive era for the school district.
In similar fashion to Athens, masks will be optional in Sayre schools.
“It’ll be the choice of the parent as to whether or not their child wears a mask,” said Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio. “Except on transportation, because that’s federal law.”
Daloisio said that social distancing will continue in all Sayre schools: Six feet in all elementary classrooms and 3-to-6 feet in the high school depending on the classroom size.
Sayre, which begins the school year on Tuesday, will also assist with contact tracing for COVID positive individuals.
“We will continue to work with the Department of Health for contact tracing if someone is identified as a positive, and then that individual identifies who has been around them,” Daloisio said. “We will be maintaining seating charts in each classroom setting and/or educational setting.”
According to Daloisio, Sayre will be monitoring their COVID positivity rate daily in order to be able to react quickly in the case of a spike in cases. The cleaning procedures started last year will also continue.
“We are maintaining our cleaning processes that we had in place if there’s a COVID case in a classroom,” said Daloisio. “Some of those standard processes and protocols that we put in place last year we’re going to be maintaining for our students and our staff.”
Daloisio encourages parents to keep a close eye on the district’s Facebook page and website to stay up to date with the latest information.
“For us it’s (important) that we stay connected to our community and that they continue to watch our Facebook page and check our website frequently,” Daloisio said. “New this year for us is the texting feature that we had not had in place before.”
Daloisio noted that parents can opt to receive text notification directly to their phone, which will refer them to an email for more details and information.
Across the border in New York, schools still have a couple weeks to nail down all the details of the reopening plan.
The administration in the Waverly Central School District has put together their own scale to determine face covering procedures.
“It’s a local approach based on a positivity rate of students in the school,” said Waverly Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles.
Knolles went on to explain that a level one status, where student positivity rate is between zero and one percent, the school will have voluntary masking. Level two status, where positivity rate falls between one and two percent, masking will be required in common areas and when social distancing isn’t possible. Level three, with a positivity rate between two and three percent, will require masks all the time.
Percentages will be determined over a seven-day period.
According to Knolles, this plan may become null and void if any guidance comes down from the New York governor’s office in the next couple weeks.
“We have a board meeting on the 26th and we’ll put our (whole plan out) at that time, unless it changes due to the governor,” said Knolles. “Right now I think it’s 50/50 that it will.”
According to Knolles, Waverly will not be offering a virtual learning option this year as per the recommendation of the administration, the board of education, and the State of New York.
“Unless they have a medical fragility that prevents them from (attending in-person,)” said Knolles. “That would have to run through our school doctor and then we’ll figure out a home-based education system for them.”
Knolles encourages everyone to stay flexible throughout the new school year.
“Different rates of infection will cause different measures,” Knolles said. “We need to stay together, we need to think, and we need to be flexible as we work our way through this again this year.”
During Tioga Central School District’s board of education meeting on Wednesday, Superintendent Josh Roe echoed Knolles’ belief that plans put together locally might be forced to adapt due to new guidance from the governor’s office.
“(On) the 25th the new governor (Kathy Hochul) steps in,” said Roe. “Everything that we’re about to discuss could change.”
That being said, Roe went on to present Tioga’s plan for 2021-22. Much like other schools in and around the Valley, Tioga Central will not be offering a remote learning option this year.
“We found that very detrimental to a lot of students,” Roe said. “It was unbelievably taxing on the school district (and) the staff to teach in two different forms simultaneously and we just do not feel that it’s the best interest for our kids.”
Tioga is, however, making plans for how the district can switch to remote learning entirely should the need arise, and plans for how they can best meet the needs of students in quarantine.
“So if a student is quarantined, we’re developing plans in each building, that maybe different. The high school leans on Zoom, where the elementary (and) middle did recordings, or they had packets,” Roe said. “But we will have a plan for quarantined students.”
When it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, Roe said that Tioga is “fully aware that vaccination status is a family decision.”
“We will voluntarily accept and record student vaccination records turned into the nurse,” continued Roe. “Students may — families may — bring in their vaccination cards (and) they will record it in our system, but that’s a family decision to do that voluntarily.”
The same voluntary record-keeping of vaccination statuses will apply to employees of Tioga Central.
Roe explained that the reason for this option to volunteer vaccination status information is because vaccinated individuals “do not have to quarantine if they’re deemed a close contact.” The superintendent said they will have to wear a face covering for the same duration as a quarantine.
The CDC recommends that a cumulative 15 minutes spent within 6 feet of a COVID-positive individual during 24 hours be considered a close contact. For schools, it’s only three feet instead of six.
After making two bus runs throughout last school year, Tioga will be retuning to a single bus run this year. Also, “late bus runs for extracurriculars will be reinstated,” according to Roe, and “space on school buses will be maximized to ensure attendance for all students on site five days per week.”
Masks will be required on busses, as per CDC guidance. As for masks in the building, Roe said that “if you want to boil it down to one phrase, when a student is on their feet, they’re masked.”
When students are at their desk, where they will be socially distanced and behind barriers, they may remove their masks. However, “anyone not comfortable with unmasking in a public setting, in a classroom, etc., absolutely has the right to keep their mask (on),” Roe said.
Tioga will continue to encourage parents to screen their children for symptoms and keep symptomatic students home, but they will not be requiring screening tickets for entry to the building.
