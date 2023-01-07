For U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Sarah Polinski, 2022 was a remarkable year of professional opportunities and personal accomplishments. A soprano in the Army Field Band Soldiers’ Chorus, she was part of the unit’s post-COVID live performance return as the Musical Ambassadors of the Army.
Prior to the start of the demanding 2022 touring schedule, SSG Polinski was named a Finley R.
Hamilton Outstanding Military Musician Award recipient, as validated by the John Philip Sousa Foundation. The distinguished award acknowledges individual U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard enlisted musicians who exhibit outstanding musical excellence in both solo and ensemble performance. The service member must also demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities and display great potential for future outstanding service. SSG Polinski was recognized for her extraordinary musical and production support efforts when the pandemic forced the Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus to transition from live concert touring to daily studio musical presentations on the internet. The award also earned SSG Polinski a congratulatory letter from Major General Allan Pepin, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Military District of Washington and Joint Task Force – National Capital Region.
In early spring 2022, after nearly two years of remote performances, the Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus members were delighted to again be able to take their musical talents to the American people in live performances. They started their 2022 touring with five stops in California, including a key performance at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. What followed was a vigorous spring and summer performance schedule with two shows each in Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma, five performances in Texas, three in Pennsylvania and two in New York. Throughout the tour, SSG Polinski performed with the chorus, sang featured duets and was part of the eight voice acapella group known as HooahCappella.
The return to the east coast provided SSG Polinski and Chorus members to performed on PBS’s nationally-televised Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C, sharing the stage with Tony-winning Broadway singers and General Mark A. Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Army musicians then were provided an opportunity to go to New York City to perform as a part of the city’s giant 4 th of July celebration.
Back at Fort Meade, the band and selected chorus members then took rehearsal time to prepare for an unusual “invitation only” overseas performance. For the first time in more than half a century, the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus was invited to Scotland to perform at the prestigious Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. During the month of August, the soldiers first practiced then presented with more than 800 performers blending musical genres from across the globe. They all joined the famous Edinburgh Massed Pipes and Drums for the first series of live performances since 2019. At the grand finale of each show, SSG Polinski sang a duet, first with an artist from New Zealand, then a Mariachi singer from Mexico.
Upon returning to the States, SSG Polinski and the military musicians had the honor of performing in the presence of their Commander-in-Chief, President Joe Biden, at the September 11th Memorial Ceremony at The Pentagon. The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus then worked on completing ensemble studio recordings and rehearsing for their five-state, final performance tour of 2022. During November, they presented three shows in Ohio, five in Indiana, one each in Michigan and Illinois and three in Wisconsin.
Their final pair of 2022 performances were another post-pandemic comeback. Before COVID, the Army’s Musical Ambassadors annually performed a December holiday celebration at the Lyric Theater in Baltimore. This year, the twin performances returned and gave SSG Polinski a final opportunity to display her musical talent and stagecraft. She sang the deployed soldier favorite “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” accompanied only by a single guitar. Later in the show, fronting for the Army Jazz Ambassadors, SSG Polinski launched a solo holiday medley to set up the stage arrival of Santa Claus. Her “Here Comes Santa Claus” led into a Santa sleigh-tracking interaction with WBAL News Anchor Jason Newton. That flowed directly into “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” in the middle of which she read out some audience children’s names on a ‘naughty and nice list’ before turning the list over to the newly arrived Santa.
The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus begins rehearsals for their 2023 concert touring season in January.
