Valley Arts4All bringing back Souper Bowl fundraiser

After a two-year hiatus, Valley Arts4All will be bringing back its Souper Bowl fundraiser.
Originally held in 2012 to fundraise for flood damages from the year prior, the Souper Bowl was put aside during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers have decided to revive the event, with half of all proceeds from this year’s fundraiser going to the Valley Food Pantry. In keeping with lingering COVID safety precautions, this year’s event will be takeout only.
Anyone that wishes can come to the event and will receive a soup meal including bowl of soup, salad, and roll, as well as a handmade bowl to take home. Students from Athens and Sayre grades 7-12 have been busily making bowls in their art classes for the event and they have hundreds of unique bowls ready to go to a good home. Valley Arts4All organizers confirm they have many ‘Soup-er Chefs’ committed to making the soup including Deb Freeman, Ryan Osborne, Colleen Bentley, Christine Davis, Shauntel Place, and Kurt Priester.
This year’s event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe, 100 South Elmer Ave. in Sayre from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Prices are $15 for a soup dinner and handmade bowl, $10 for dinner without the bowl, and $5 for a soup dinner for children under 12 without a bowl.
Interested individuals are encouraged to visit their Souper Bowl 2022 event on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.