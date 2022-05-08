SAYRE BOROUGH — An annual event dedicated to showcasing artwork created by local artisans returned for more fun with some Mothers Day themed gift ideas.
The Fifth Annual Valley Arts4All event kicked off Saturday in Sayre’s Riverfront Park and is continues today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are more than 80 vendors with paintings, photographs and crafts. There is also a food court with diverse dishes to serve, according to Arts4All Committee President Kurt Priester. Although the rainy weather was a little worrisome, the day turned out decent and drew in large crowds.
Multiple musicians and performers who took the main stage included the duo Zach Anderson and Gary Raupers, blues rock band Dr. Dana and the Jam Dept., Awful Falafel, and Dusty and Friends.
For Mothers Day, people could venture to the Athens-based Kreations by Lowery’s stand for a flowery gift. The business is selling and creating flower boutiques for any interested attendees.
“This is my first time at the event and it’s very exciting because this is the first time that this event has allowed a flower shop on it,” said Marina Burnard, a florist for the shop.
The event is also offering free carnations to the first 150 mothers that arrive. Today will also feature a photo booth where people can take photos with their moms.
There was also a community art project were kids could draw on paper shaped like feathers that will be added to an art mural today.
Sayre High School art teacher Ashley Koopmann presented and sold her various artworks that consisted of portraits of people and animals.
“This is my second year here and it’s so fantastic to see so many people share their work with everyone,” she said.
Ninth grader Linda Zhang was one of Koopmann’s students who was there with her own tent filled with landscape paintings and bookmarks that she created.
“I’m so proud of her,” said Koopmann. “This event exists to give kids like her a platform for her art.”
Seventh grader Jayden Smith was selling his displayed paintings and various artworks with his mother Tiffany at his side.
“It’s always important to celebrate the arts,” said Priester. “As an art teacher at Harlan Rowe Middle School, it’s great to see the kids participate and play a vital role in this event.”
Music today will feature The Brothers Grateful, roots music/folk rock musician Janelle Daddona, Baker and Smith, Payton Clark, and reggae/alternative rock act Friends with Benny’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.