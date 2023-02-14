SAYRE — The big event is over, you found your sweetie, now it is time to snuggle in for the cold winter. Warm it up with SOUP! Presented by the Valley Arts4All, the Souper Bowl Dinner will be Feb. 21 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe in downtown Sayre. The event will be take-out only. Each meal will include your choice of 2 soups, salad and roll. Plus, you get to keep the bowl! Every bowl is handmade by a student or faculty member from Athens Area and Sayre Area School Districts. Prices are only $15 for dinner with a bowl, $10 for dinner without a bowl, $5 for children under 12 without a bowl. In addition, half of the proceeds from the night will be donated to the Valley Food Pantry. Check out the list of soups and chefs at our Facebook event! Food, fun, art and two great causes! Join us Feb. 21 at Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe for a warm winter party!
Valley Arts4All prepares Souper Bowl Dinner 2023
- For The Review Valley Arts4All
