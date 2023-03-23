Valley Arts4All releases entertainment schedule

Ahoy mateys! The Valley Arts4All is back on May 6 and 7, with an entertainment schedule to thrill everyone — even PIRATES! While shopping the juried artisans and enjoying the packed food court, jam out to some of the best performers in the area.
On Saturday, Tioga Tae Kwon Do gets things kicking at 10 a.m. with a demonstration and board breaking. At 11 a.m., Downbeat Percussion comes from Syracuse to get the beat pumping with a drum line performance and workshop for students. Steppin Country lines up at 12:15 p.m. for some country line dancing fun. At 1 p.m., Zach and Gary join for their sixth year with a wide range of hits. Dr. Dana and the Jam Dept are up at 2 p.m. coloring the show with blues rock. At 3 p.m., CC-13 (FKA CC Ryder) is returning with a folk sound after a three-year hiatus from performing. To close out Saturday at 4 p.m., Merry Mischief combines theater, music and fun for a pirate themed performance for the whole family!
