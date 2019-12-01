SAYRE — For three Valley high school seniors each year, a $500 scholarship from the Valley Business Women’s Network can really make a difference in getting a head start on college.
For five years now the VBWN has held a craft fair at the Sayre Veterans of Foreign Wars to help raise funds so that a Sayre, Athens and Waverly student can each receive a scholarship.
“It is very important for us,” stated VBWN president Jennifer Knecht. “As a woman’s business group, one of our goals is to empower and inspire young women in the community. It is really nice to see the community turn out to help us with that.”
The group has vendors come back year after year while others are new to their craft fair. This year even had some coming from outside the local area, according to Knecht.
“We have vendors from all over — from Horseheads, Towanda, and all over the region,” stated Knecht. “Pretty good variety this year on stuff offered. We have great vendors, basket raffles, a 50/50 drawing.”
With this year being the fifth time they have hosted their craft fair at the VFW they have built up a good reputation in the community, according to Knecht.
“It is really great, we have built up a really good reputation over the years and I think with the community, so they know our craft fair is one of the good ones,” she said. “It is really nice to see a big crowd come out.”
Knecht said that the event is truly a group effort as each member plays a role in putting on the event each year with planning starting as early as July.
“The club members do this all by themselves. We start organizing in around July and send out notices to vendors of when it is going to be. All the work is by the members. We are a small club currently, I think it is 12 active members. When we say it is a team effort, it really is. It takes all of us to get this done.”
