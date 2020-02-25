ATHENS BOROUGH — The Valley Chorus held their annual talent show at the Athens Methodist Church to benefit two deserving organizations on Sunday afternoon.
The Valley Chorus show raised money for the Twin Tier Habitat for Humanity and also their own scholarship fund, the Belle DeLil Memorial Scholarship fund.
“She did a lot for the Valley Chorus, she was one of the founding members of the scholarship,” Valley Chorus President Kyle Burns said of DeLil’s contributions as the director and accompanist of the Valley Chorus.
The talent show also gives the Valley Chorus a chance to drum up some excitement for their upcoming spring concert at 7 p.m. on May 9 at the Athens High School auditorium. The spring show will be the chorus’ 65th anniversary and will be Americana themed with patriotic songs and special guests to join.
“This is a big year for us, 65 years is a long time,” Burns added.
After undergoing a rebranding phase last year, the chorus, now with new logos and a bigger presence on social media and radio, is seeing high turnouts to their events. The chorus’ winter concert was well attended and the smaller talent show was packed full.
“We had a very good turnout, better than last year,” Burns continued. “We’re really excited, if this is what’s leading up to the spring concert, I’m excited. I think we got a good group and some good music. It’s going to be a great show.”
Tickets for the spring show are available for purchase online at http://www.valleychorus.org/.
