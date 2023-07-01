Over the next few days, many residents will be celebrating American independence with parties, grilling, fireworks and more.
But the men and women who gave all to allow Americans to celebrate independence every year for the last 247 years must never be forgotten — and that is the mission of the Valley Color Guard.
Often spotted during ceremonies during holidays like Veterans Day and Memorial Day, the Valley Color Guard also regularly performs military burial services at the funerals of veterans — for free.
“Our purpose is give the last respects to a veteran,” said longtime member Bob Owen. “Every veteran deserves to have a proper military service.”
The Valley Color Guard is the lasting organization from when the color guards on the Pennsylvania and New York sides of the Valley merged nearly a decade ago.
However, their numbers are dwindling.
“I’m 69-and-a-half years old, and I’m one of the younger members,” said Dan Eiklor. “We’re getting older, and it’s getting harder and harder for many of our members to continue to do the services.”
Currently at 18 members, most of the color guard members are well into their 70s and are becoming physically limited by Father Time — so for this Independence Day, they are looking at the community they treasure which has supported them for so long.
“We’re just looking for volunteers,” Member Larry Parks said. “You don’t have to be a veteran to join the Valley Color Guard — just someone who’s heart wants to support our local veterans.”
When asked about potential reasons for the lack of new volunteers, Owen and Parks said the reasons range from a dwindling national attitude towards veterans to individuals simply being too busy.
“A lot of people have their families and their jobs, and just other commitments,” Parks said.
Families from out of the area are often surprised that the Valley Color Guard does not charge any fees for their services, noted Owen.
“We don’t want to charge families for that,” he said. “Every veteran is entitled to it, as far as I’m concerned.”
The Valley Color Guard has thus far participated in 15 funeral services so far this year — and even stood in for other color guards throughout the region.
Both Parks and Owen served in the Vietnam War — Owen even obtained a Purple Heart and Bronze Star — and Eiklor enlisted when he was 18 years old.
However, all three members reiterated that one need not be a veteran to volunteer for the Valley Color Guard.
“We just need people who want to be out there to pay last respects and has a desire to give that last goodbye,” Parks said. “There’s no training required. We’ve even had relatives of the deceased stand in at services. We just need people there, because every veteran deserves that.”
Any man or woman interested in volunteering or learning more about the Valley Color Guard can contact Parks at 607-565-7321 or by contacting any American Legion or VFW in the Valley.
