TOWANDA — An Owego man who was found guilty in November to supplying drugs to a dealer in Sayre was sentenced on Thursday to 17.8 to 36.6 in state prison, according to Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey.

Tuan T. Vo, 36, was sentenced by Bradford County President Judge Maureen T. Beirne after he was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver it, Ondrey explained.