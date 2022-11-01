Valley Energy awards $5,000 grant to Sayre STEM program

Valley Energy officials present a check for $5,000 to Sayre Area School District representatives in support of the district’s STEM curriculum. Taking part in the check presentation are, from left, Michelle Murrelle, H. Austin Snyder Elementary School principal; Dr. Jill Daloisio, Sayre Area School District superintendent; Krista Leonard, elementary librarian; Ed Rogers, president & CEO of Valley Energy; and Warren Croft, a member of the Valley Energy Board of Directors.

 Photo provided by Jeff Fetzer

SAYRE — Valley Energy and CoBank teamed up to award $5,000 to the Sayre Area School District in support of STEM education.

A $2,500 donation from Valley Energy, matched by a $2,500 grant from CoBank, one of the natural gas company’s lenders, will be used toward the purchase of materials utilized by the district’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum.