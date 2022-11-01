Valley Energy awards $5,000 grant to Sayre STEM program

SAYRE — Valley Energy and CoBank teamed up to award $5,000 to the Sayre Area School District in support of STEM education.
A $2,500 donation from Valley Energy, matched by a $2,500 grant from CoBank, one of the natural gas company’s lenders, will be used toward the purchase of materials utilized by the district’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum.
“We are very excited to be able to help encourage the children in our community in the STEM disciplines,” said Ed Rogers, president & chief executive officer of Valley Energy. “Hopefully, this donation will create a spark that will foster an enthusiasm for STEM and help in the development of core skills that students will be able to use throughout their lives and careers.”
Rogers also expressed appreciation to CoBank for providing a $2,500 matching grant to the Sayre schools through its Sharing Success program. Based in Greenwood Village, Colo., CoBank is one of the largest private providers of credit to the rural economy, delivering loans, leases and other financial services to agribusiness and rural infrastructure in all 50 states.
“The generous donation by Valley Energy and CoBank has provided Sayre Area School District with the opportunity to add 3D printers and other products to our STEM classes,” said Dr. Jill Daloisio, superintendent for the Sayre Area School District. “We are appreciative of the partnerships that connect our students with local businesses and funding that provides additional hands-on activities for our students.”
Valley Energy provides natural gas service to approximately 9,300 customers in the Sayre, Athens, Towanda and Monroeton areas in Pennsylvania and the Waverly and Chemung areas of New York state.
The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of C&T Enterprises. C&T Enterprises is jointly owned by Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative, based in Wysox, and Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Mansfield.
