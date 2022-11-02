SAYRE — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has approved a gas cost rate increase for Valley Energy’s natural gas customers in Pennsylvania.
Under the new rate structure, the average Valley Energy residential heating customer in Pennsylvania using 76 Ccf per month will see an increase of approximately $31 per month over the previous year, if normal winter weather prevails.
The PUC approved the new gas cost rate (GCR) of $0.82047 per Ccf on Oct. 18, an increase from the previous year’s GCR of $0.41748 per Ccf. The new rate will take effect Nov. 1.
The gas cost rate, one of the three main components on a customer’s natural gas bill, is a direct pass-through charge without any markup that is adjusted annually for the utility’s Pennsylvania customers.
Natural gas prices have increased, along with other energy supplies, as a result of increased demand and other factors. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects that U.S. households will spend more on energy this winter than they have in several years.
Valley Energy encourages its customers to consider energy-saving tips, such as lowering your thermostat, which can save as much as 1% for each degree, or reducing air leaks using caulk or weatherstripping.
Customers having difficulty paying their heating bills are encouraged to call Valley Energy at 1-800-998-4427 to learn more about budget billing and available payment options. Customers on a limited or fixed income may be eligible to receive assistance through Valley Energy’s Dollar Energy Fund or the federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) program.
Visit Valley Energy’s website at www.valley-energy.com for additional information on energy efficiency tips and its “We Care Program” designed to assist customers.
Valley Energy provides natural gas service to approximately 9,300 customers in the Sayre, Athens, Towanda and Monroeton areas in Pennsylvania and Waverly and Chemung areas of New York.
The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of C&T Enterprises. C&T Enterprises is jointly owned by Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative, based in Wysox, and Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Mansfield. The parent cooperatives provide electricity to approximately 36,000 consumers in north-central and northeastern Pennsylvania.
