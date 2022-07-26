WAVERLY — It was a beautiful summer day for appreciating music and celebrating faith at East Waverly Park Saturday.

The Fourth Annual Valley Family Fun Day had an abundance of activities for everyone on a hot and sunny afternoon. Vendors were lined up promoting local churches, conducting yard games for attendees and selling chicken barbecues. Bethie’s ice cream cookies were served to hot and hungry attendees looking for refreshments.

