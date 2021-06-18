The Valley Fireworks Task Force, at their recent meeting, continued to address various issues related to the ongoing fireworks disturbances in the Valley.
The Task Force is made up of representatives of all of the valley municipalities. Their stated goal is to Develop a comprehensive plan to deal with the fireworks disturbance issues and present same to the respective governing bodies for their consideration.
The Task force has submitted an initial report to all of the municipality governing bodies. A member of the Task Force is attending each municipal meeting to present the report and obtain feedback.
The report includes four recommendations: Adoption of a common ordinance regulating fireworks, Endorsement of Pennsylvania House Bill 998 related to regulation of fireworks, Enforcement of existing laws and ordinances, and Development of a process of education of citizens about issues related to fireworks.
Current Pennsylvania law is quite proscriptive regarding what can and cannot be legally done by citizens related to setting off fireworks, and local ordinances follow this law.
- Prohibitions. A person may not intentionally ignite or discharge:
- Consumer fireworks on public or private property without the express permission of the owner.
- Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices within, or throw consumer fireworks or sparkling devices from, a motor vehicle or building.
- Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices into or at a motor vehicle or building or at another person.
- Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug.
- Consumer fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure.
New York state, and thus Waverly, is even more restrictive, and the only items permitted are sparklers. No other fireworks items are permitted.
The Task Force efforts are directed primarily at a long-term effort to educate the public about issues surround fireworks. These range from serious impact on our veterans and other citizens who suffer from PTSD, the negative impact on our pets, and also the multitude of injuries suffered from setting off fireworks. That’s not to mention the general disturbance on the citizens of the valley.
The Task Force will continue to meet on an ongoing basis. Any citizen interested in participating is welcome to do so. Contact the Chairman Ralph H. Meyer at (570) 888-9594 or rmeyer@stny.rr.com
