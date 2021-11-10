SOUTH WAVERLY — The Valley Fireworks Task Force developed a plan of action for the coming months during its November meeting last week.
Representatives from Sayre Borough, Athens Borough, Athens Township and South Waverly Borough are working to create a common ordinance among the four municipalities that would address disturbances caused by fireworks in those communities.
The task force agreed to approach the solicitors of their respective municipalities and encourage them to begin drafting the common ordinance.
The task force will also be watching two bills in the state legislature while the local ordinance is in the process of being written.
Once it is drafted, there may be concerns as to whether or not it can become law.
In 2017, the state legislature passed a bill that relaxed fireworks restrictions in Pennsylvania, but several bills regarding fireworks have recently been drafted by the legislature.
House Bill 1628 is currently a bill in committee, and would rescind the 2017 bill altogether.
However, that bill may not get out of committee, according to task force member Ralph Meyer.
House Bill 988 is also currently in committee, and Meyer said it will likely make the floor.
That bill would allow municipalities to create their own legislation on the use of fireworks by residents.
The task force plans to draft a resolution promoting both bills and pass it on to State Representative Tina Pickett and State Senator Gene Yaw.
While awaiting possible legislative action, the task force also agreed it would be important to educate residents on the dangers and problems created by fireworks, especially among elementary students.
Member Marge Ross agreed to reach out and gauge interest in a program.
Additionally, members discussed the idea of attaching a letter regarding the impacts of fireworks on the community to the sewer bills issued by the municipalities in the months leading up to the Fourth of July.
South Waverly began doing that this past summer.
The task force will meet again at a date to be announced later after the members reach out to their respective municipalities regarding the common ordinance.
