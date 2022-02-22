SAYRE BOROUGH — A local singing competition announced its winner on Saturday, as well as the dollar amount raised for the Sayre VFW.
Alexis Snyder won the 2022 Valley Idol Singing Competition at the Sayre VFW, beating out 16 other competitors over a four week contest.
Her two final performances included singing Alannah Myles’ “Black Velvet” and Whitney Houston’s “I Want To Dance With Somebody.”
A previous performance on Feb. 12 featured her rendition of Heart’s “Alone.”
She claimed the $500 prize and now has the honor to open for a concert by Aaron Kelly, a singer from Sullivan County and American Idol finalist in 2010. Kelly also served as a judge on a four-person panel for the event’s final night.
The contest started on Jan. 29 with performances every Saturday night and featured eliminations until just five contestants were left.
The Sayre VFW raised almost $12,000 over the course of the four week series. The money will go towards a new roof for the organization’s building.
“This was such a great event to put together and I think everybody had a lot of fun,” said Trisha Burns, the event organizer. “We hope to do this again.”
She stated that next summer would be an ideal time for an outdoor singing competition to bring in more of the local community.
