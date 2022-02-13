SAYRE BOROUGH — It was a fun filled musical night at the Sayre VFW as organizers hosted a singing contest for an excited audience on Saturday.
The Valley Idol Singing Competition displayed nine contestants singing a variety of songs from “God Bless The USA” to “Edge of Seventeen.”
Contestants included Laura Clark singing Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” and Alexis Snyder singing Heart’s “Alone.”
One contestant, Lacey Maryott was excited to be a part of a local music event and sang Outfield’s “Your Love.”
“I really love singing and I have never competed before in a competition like this,” she said. “A friend tagged me in it and she said that I should try this.”
Maryott said she’s been singing her entire life and she’s happy to be included in a competition with great singers.
“I’ve been singing since I was two years old. There’s videos of me in pajamas singing songs,” she said. “It’s going to be a really good time.”
Saturday was the third night of the four week competition that will conclude next Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.
Last night’s event drew in a huge crowd and was sold out to maximum capacity. It also served as a fundraiser where organizers hope to raise $85,000 for a new roof for the building.
“I love to help people and it’s all volunteer time that my husband Joe and I do,” said Trisha Burns, the event organizer. “It’s for a great cause, so why not make it fun while raising as much money as possible.”
Donors so far have include Lowes who donated about $5,000 work of products, Williams Toyota with $2,500 and The Guthrie Clinic with $1,000, said Burns.
Her husband Joe got the crowd pumped up by singing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” as he walked to the stage and performed the ballad for the cheering crowd.
Judges for the event included Bill Cristofaro, the bass guitarist for Rust and Ken Watts, the singer for Ruckus.
Next week’s judges will include Watts, Kristie Dibble from Wiggle 100 and singer Aaron Kelly, a Sullivan County native and American Idol finalist in 2010.
There will be five contestants left for the finale on Feb. 19 with each person singing two songs each. There will be an intermission with a live auction as well.
