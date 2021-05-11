WAVERLY — For the second straight year, the Valley Memorial Day Parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waverly VFW Commander Will Chaffee confirmed the cancellation on Sunday evening.
“Just in the interest of safety and to help get past the final hump of all this, we’re not going to have a parade this year,” Chaffee said.
Chaffee said there were discussions among local officials and the decision was made to once again cancel the parade.
“After discussing it with local officials and police officers, we think it’s just best to wait another year with the requirements for contact tracing or vaccinations. I just don’t think it’s worth the risk, to be honest. It’s unfortunate. I really wanted to do the parade this year,” Chaffee said.
There will be small gatherings held at all Veterans clubs on Memorial Day, according to Chaffee.
“Small gatherings are going to be held at all local posts. People should contact their local posts if they want to come to the gatherings and pay respects to our fallen service members.”
