ATHENS BOROUGH — The new Valley Playland had its grand opening on Saturday in Athens Borough.
The event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony where a child had the honor of cutting a blue ribbon that was held by several adults near the playground entrance.
When the ribbon was cut, attendees immediately erupted into applause and cheered as kids raced towards the playground to be the first ones on it.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., local families had fun as music played on loud speakers and Johnny D’s ice cream truck served treats.
Friends of Valley Playland President Lori Unger oversaw everything from fundraising to gathering tools and supplies for building.
“It took countless hours of meetings, negotiating, leading fundraising efforts, recruiting volunteers and promoting our cause to get us where we are today,” said Unger.
Her nonprofit organization started talking about building a new playground in 2013.
It took several years of applying for a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources before finally being awarded it in 2019, according to Unger.
The new playground was planned in a partnership with Futurescapes, a community revitalization nonprofit, and with Play By Design, a playground consulting group.
The actual building process took about a week followed by a few more weeks of professionals finishing the pour-in-place surfacing and sidewalk.
“I step back and think how did we get this all accomplished in seven days?,” said Unger. “It was an amazing experience to see everything come together the way it did.”
She said 6,000 volunteer hours were donated by over 500 volunteers.
Pastor Rich Hanlon participated in the building process and gave a blessing at the event.
Hanlon told a story about a local resident who said they had fond memories of the old playground except for the moments of picking splinters out of their feet.
“It sounded like it was about time for something new to be built,” said Hanlon.
Athens Borough Mayor Francis “Skip” Roupp spoke at the event and said he was proud of local residents making improvements to a cherished site.
“This has been quite a project,” said Roupp. “Having a whole community work together to make something like this happen is a real testament to our community.”
Marcia Sorchik was a volunteer who said she helped build the playground for her grandchildren who live in the valley and wanted to have a fun and safe public park nearby.
Volunteers worked in groups where they put different playground parts together before putting them out on the structure itself, according to Sorchik.
She said volunteers also made sure there were no sharp edges on equipment after the building process and that playground structures were built out of pressed lumber to make it more durable.
The Friends of Valley Playland are still looking for donations to complete mulching around the playground and to possibly add more playground equipment in the future.
To make a donation, visit their Facebook page, or email them at friendsofvalleyplayland@gmail.com
