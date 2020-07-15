Valley Playland project delayed until April

ATHENS BOROUGH — The long-awaited update to the Valley Playland will have to wait a little longer in large part due to COVID-19.
The delay, which moves the rebuild week from starting Oct. 6 to April 12, 2021, was announced during Monday’s Athens Borough Council meeting by Parks and Recreation Chairman Walter Chaykosky.
“That decision was because we were not getting reaction from the state and the grant people,” Chaykosky explained. “We kept moving information to them and they were not reacting and giving us the approvals that we needed to move forward, so we could not do our bidding.”
“And I think a lot of that came from COVID, which pushed everything back,” borough Manager Mark Burgess added.
The bidding would apply for materials such as the structural plastic needed for the build, as required by the $212,500 grant that was secured for the project through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. According to Friends of the Valley Playland President Lori Unger, they had planned to bid these materials out next month with the October build date.
“With all the craziness going on we decided to give ourselves more time to gather volunteers and ensure a successful build,” she said.
With an anticipated cost of more than $514,000, the project has also received nearly $126,000 in support from throughout the community, including $50,000 from the Bradford County Commissioners, $20,000 from Athens Borough itself, $10,000 from Leprino Foods, $10,000 from Guthrie, and $5,300 from Bimbo Bakery. Other contributors included the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority, Gannon Associates, Tioga State Bank, First Citizens Community Bank, and the Landy and Rossettie law office.
“We hope to raise an additional $25,000 over the next nine months to cover last minute changes,” Unger added.
The group has ordered the new equipment through Play By Design out of Ithaca and will be relying on volunteers to build it over the course of five days, with three shifts per day. This volunteer effort will include members of the borough’s Public Works Department.
The rubber surfacing will be added after the structure is completed.
Overall, the project will bring the more than 20-year-old park into ADA compliance, improve visibility and safety, and utilize structural plastic that’s expected to last more than 75 years.
Unger said they will need around 40 volunteers.
Those who are interested in helping can email their name and phone number to friendsofvalleyplayland@gmail.com.
