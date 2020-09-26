ATHENS BOROUGH – The start of the Valley Playland rebuilding project that was scheduled to start earlier this month has been pushed back to April due to COVID-19.
According to a press release from the Friends of Valley Playland, construction of the new playland is now scheduled for the week of April 12 through April 17, 2021.
The original Valley Playland, which had been noticeably deteriorating in recent years, was dismantled and barricaded off last spring by Athens Borough workers after entertaining area children for nearly three decades.
The initiative to build a new playland came about with concerns about the aging play structures and the work that would need to be done to bring the equipment up to modern regulations.
The project cost is expected around $514,000, which is being covered through business and individual donations, in-kind services, and grant money through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The Friends of Valley Playland is currently looking for volunteers to help with the build. The goal is to have 50 volunteers on hand to help with everything from the build itself to providing food, check-ins, and organizing tools.
Those who are interested can email friendsofvalleyplayland@gmail.com and are asked to provide their name and phone number. Donations can also be submitted through www.futurescapes.org/valley-playland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.