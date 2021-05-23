Valley travelers warned of continued lane closure, various work with Route 199 update

When work on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens boroughs resumes Monday, motorists will see a continued closure of the southbound lane between Cayuta Street and North Lehigh Avenue as Kriger Construction continues full depth pavement reconstruction.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, this work will also include improvements to drainage, sidewalks and curbing, and the relocation of utilities.
Those traveling southbound will be detoured .87 miles along Bradford Street and North Elmer Avenue. Meanwhile, heavy truck traffic will have a 7.7 mile detour using Route 220 and I-86.
PennDOT officials also warned the public that there will be utility relocations and temporary paving work performed at various locations along the project’s corridor, which spans from the New York state line to just north of the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks in Athens Borough.
“Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone,” officials said.
The Route 199 reconstructions is a $16.5 million, four-year project that’s expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.