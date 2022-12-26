Waverly, N.Y. – On Sunday, Dec. 18, immediately following the church service, Christmas carolers from Valley United Presbyterian Church visited Page Manor, the Sayre Health Care Center, Sayre Health Care Assisted Living and Elderwood’s Ball Street Apartments Assisted Living Center for a total of four stops.

“We were happy that so many residents enjoyed our singing program, some even shedding a few tears as we sang old favorites like Silent Night,” stated Jim Parks who organized the Christmas caroling event on behalf of the church. “I am grateful for those church members who joined the caroling group but also to Denise Spaulding and Marilynne Zeafla who provided a delightful lunch for the carolers following our return to the church Sunday afternoon.”