WAVERLY, N.Y. – Valley United Presbyterian Church in Waverly is supporting the Tioga County Advocacy, Support and Prevention (ASAP) Coalition in National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29.

Twice per year, a Medication Take Back Day is held in cooperation with the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office so residents can safely dispose of unused medications. This is the first year a drop off site will be established in Waverly at the Valley United Presbyterian Church.