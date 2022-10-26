WAVERLY, N.Y. – Valley United Presbyterian Church in Waverly is supporting the Tioga County Advocacy, Support and Prevention (ASAP) Coalition in National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29.
Twice per year, a Medication Take Back Day is held in cooperation with the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office so residents can safely dispose of unused medications. This is the first year a drop off site will be established in Waverly at the Valley United Presbyterian Church.
“Medication Take Back Day is an important community service that we are pleased to coordinate,” explained Grace Merrill, co-coordinator of the ASAP Coalition. “We ensure that all medications are properly disposed of which is much safer than disposing of them in the trash or flushing them as both of those methods can contaminate the environment.”
The times for drop-off are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Valley United Presbyterian Church is located at 459 Park Avenue, Waverly, N.Y. For more information, please email gmerrill@casa-trinity.org.
