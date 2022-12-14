WAVERLY, N.Y. – The public is invited to the third annual Drive-Thru Christmas event at Valley United Presbyterian Church the evenings of Dec. 17 and 18. Using the floor to ceiling windows of its fellowship hall, visitors can drive around and through the church parking lot to view church members portray various familiar scenes from the night Jesus was born in Bethlehem.

“This event is born out of the pandemic in 2020 when we couldn’t gather in person for Christmas services and celebrations,” explained Pastor Sharan Knoell. “The popularity of this event for all who are longing to experience the real reason we celebrate Christmas has made it a new annual tradition for our church.”