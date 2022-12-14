WAVERLY, N.Y. – The public is invited to the third annual Drive-Thru Christmas event at Valley United Presbyterian Church the evenings of Dec. 17 and 18. Using the floor to ceiling windows of its fellowship hall, visitors can drive around and through the church parking lot to view church members portray various familiar scenes from the night Jesus was born in Bethlehem.
“This event is born out of the pandemic in 2020 when we couldn’t gather in person for Christmas services and celebrations,” explained Pastor Sharan Knoell. “The popularity of this event for all who are longing to experience the real reason we celebrate Christmas has made it a new annual tradition for our church.”
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and concludes at 7:30 p.m. each night. Visitors should enter the parking lot off the church driveway on Pennsylvania Avenue. Luminaries will light the way. Visitors then drive up to the first stop which is the Census Taker stationed in the back of the church. He’ll give instructions on the experience and a narrative (printed as well as digital audio available through those with smart phones), and then visitors will drive around to the first window and enjoy our Christmas pageant from the warmth of their own cars. There are four animated windows with live actors who interpret the Christmas scripture passages.
Church members who organized this year’s First Christmas Drive-Thru are Bobbie Ackley, Dave and Cornelia Cannavino, Larry Green, Sally Hickey, Pastor Sharan Knoell, and Stu Zeafla.
There is no need to register and there is no charge for this event.
Valley United Presbyterian Church was founded in January 2014 as a merge of the three historic community Penn-York Valley Presbyterian churches that had been in existence since the 1800s. Valley United combines historic architecture from the original churches with modern touches and a growing, open-minded congregation. This church is home to those who continue to search for and grow in God’s love and demonstrate respect and appreciation for others and our differences. For more information, visit our website at valleypresby.org.
