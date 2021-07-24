WAVERLY – Valley United Presbyterian Church will host a presentation on mental wellness in children and teens on Wednesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at 459 Park Ave in Waverly. The presentation will be given by Guthrie Chief of Pediatrics Dr. Philip Heavner.
This presentation will help parents, guardians, teachers, or anyone who works closely with children to learn more about the factors that influence the mental wellness of children and how to balance their social needs during this time of uncertainty. Heavner will focus on social determinants of health, adverse childhood events and the COVID pandemic and their effects on children’s mental health.
“Our church feels it is important to use our facilities to help the community and families through education and support,” said the Rev. Sharan Knoell. “Recognizing families are concerned with the stress children may be feeling due to many factors, including changes in their lives related to COVID, the church reached out to Dr. Heavner and asked if he could share his insights with the community. Our church wants to be a source of support and resources for the Valley.”
This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is needed.
Valley United Presbyterian Church was founded in January 2014 as a merge of the three historic community Penn-York Valley Presbyterian churches that had been in existence since the 1800s.
For more information, visit valleypresby.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.