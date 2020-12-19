Valley United Presbyterian drive-thru nativity postponed after monumental snowfall

WAVERLY — Christmas won’t be postponed due to snow, but the Valley United Presbyterian Church’s drive-thru representation of the very first Christmas has been.
The Rev. Sharan Knoell has announced that the church’s Drive-Thru of the First Christmas event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after the region was hit with historic amounts of snowfall earlier this week and the church is still working to remove snow and make the property safe for the nativity.
Valley United Presbyterian Church’s Drive-Thru of the First Christmas will now take place from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 only.
Knoell has reminded event attendees to enter via the driveway at 461 Pennsylvania Avenue, Waverly and remain in their cars. More instructions will be provided the night of the event.
The Drive-Thru of the First Christmas is free of charge.
