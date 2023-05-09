SAYRE — Regional artists had the opportunity to display their unique creations during an annual event in the Valley area.
The sixth annual Valley Arts4All was held in Sayre’s Riverfront Park Saturday and Sunday. Around 100 booths were established on the park grounds, which included professional artisans, community groups and student artisans. Kids activities consisted of printmaking, sand art, chalk drawing and face painting.
Musical acts on Saturday consisted of Downbeat Percussion, Don Brenner & Tom Elliott, Dr. Dana and the Jam Dept., and CC-13 (formally CC Ryder). Steppin’ Country performed a line dance during the festivities as well. For anyone interested in some swashbuckling fun, the pirate-themed group “Merry Mischief” performed songs for families in attendance. Musical performers on Sunday included Janelle Daddona, Payton Clark, Smith & Baker, The Brothers Grateful and Awful Falafel.
Martial arts was on full display as Tioga Tae Kwon Do gave a presentation on Saturday, while Porter Martial Arts and Fitness held a demonstration Sunday morning.
Festival attendees visited multiple booths to speak with artists and see their creations, which included paintings, woodworks, jewelry and ceramics.
Vickie White showcased artwork from her brand, “VMakeUniqueGifts.” She had acrylic and watercolor paintings of subjects such as farm animals, pets and celebrities. Her brand can be found online at Etsy.com or Instagram. Sarah Mullaney was on scene displaying tumblers, T-shirts and hoodies from “Tiny’s Creations LLC.” Her creations can be found online at tinyscreationsllc.com.
Anyone interested in woodworking art could purchase Terry Badger’s birdhouses. A New Albany area resident, Badger is a retiree from the U.S. Coast Guard. Creating the birdhouses has been his hobby for about three years now. Each birdhouse was shaped to look like a different animal, such as a wolf, moose, cat or rabbit. He stated that he wanted to make each one unique and different enough to catch people’s attention.
For ceramic arts, Elmira College art professor Chris Longwell displayed multiple cups and bowls that he created. He stated that pottery has been his passion and source of creativity for around 31 years.
“I like things that function. It’s a work of art that’s tangible and people can hold onto,” Longwell said. “Textures of glazes and feel of the handles. The design is really important to me because it will be integrated into art that’s in people’s everyday life.”
Angela Niforatos displayed her handmade ceramics from her Achille’s Wheel Studio. She is an art teacher at Horseheads Intermediate School. Her cups and bowls are inspired by the ocean and take on calm, cool shades of blue and green. She also created and sold ceramic magnets for the event.
“I like sharing the art that I make. Pottery is so different for me from other mediums because it’s so tactile,” Niforatos said. “It’s in my hands and I can change it in real time.”
Niforatos also has a solo art show on Market Street in Corning until May 19.
She will participate in GlassFest 2023 in Corning from May 25 to 28.
Next door to Niforatos was another art teacher from Chemung County. Amanda Baroody teaches pre-K through fifth grade art at Cohen Elementary School in Elmira Heights. She displayed her drawings that emphasized color and lines.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask me if it’s digitally printed, but it’s not. It’s all hand drawn,” Baroody said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she started her own YouTube channel called “Making Stuff with Mrs. Baroody.” She conducts art projects online to show kids how they can make their own art at home. Baroody expressed her excitement to be invited to the annual festival.
“This is one of the best organized festivals and I’ve been doing it for a few years now,” she said.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
