SAYRE — Regional artists had the opportunity to display their unique creations during an annual event in the Valley area.

The sixth annual Valley Arts4All was held in Sayre’s Riverfront Park Saturday and Sunday. Around 100 booths were established on the park grounds, which included professional artisans, community groups and student artisans. Kids activities consisted of printmaking, sand art, chalk drawing and face painting.

