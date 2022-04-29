ValleyArts4All to celebrate moms Mother's Day weekend

SAYRE — The Fifth Annual Valley Arts4All event will have a focus on mom this year.
Taking place May 7 and 8, Mother’s Day, the Valley Arts4All spring event will host over 80 different vendor booths.
“We have about 30% more vendors than last year,” said Valley Arts4All President Kurt Priester, “And it’s all over the board what they bring to the event.”
Staying true to its roots in working with students, Priester reported there are 16 student artisans participating in the even this year. The student art projects cover a wide spectrum, from paintings and photography to origami and some organic soap makers.
“We even have one girl who bakes gluten free cookies,” Priester noted.
But the focus this year is on celebrating Mother’s Day. Vendors will be offering “Build a Bouquet” booths so guests and the moms in their life can pick out the exact flowers they want.
Another Mother’s Day-specific offering will be Mother’s Day photos at Photography by Season’s booth.
“I remember growing up mom is never in any of the family pictures because she’s the person holding the camera. So that will be a good change,” Priester said.
The first 150 moms who enter the event each day will also receive a free carnation.
The event will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Riverfront Park in Sayre.
