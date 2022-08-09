The Bradford County Historical Society will host a concert by Pennsylvania folk singer Van Wagner, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be no admission charge, but donations are appreciated.
To reserve a seat, participants are requested to register by calling (570) 265-2240 or by email at info@bradfordhistory.com.
Note that this month’s Friday Night at the Museum event is being held on the fourth Friday rather than the usual third Friday.
Join Wagner for an evening of songs and stories that celebrate cultural and natural heritage, including songs about rural people and places, Native American heritage, coal mining, logging, and songs that celebrate wildlife.
Wagner is an educator and musical artist. In the classroom, he teaches environmental science at Lewisburg High School. He was selected as Conservation Educator of the Year in 2005 from Schuylkill County, as well as in 2007 and 2009 in Union County. In 2012 he was awarded the Sandy Cochran award for natural resource education from the Pennsylvania Forestry Association. In 2015 the Red Cross presented Wagner with the Robert N. Pursel Distinguished Service Award.
Outside of the classroom, he educates audiences with his music and programs on Pennsylvania history. He received an outstanding achievement award in 2018 from the Pennsylvania Heritage Songwriting Contest. In 2021 he was recognized with an outstanding alumni award by the Danville High School alumni association.
His music has been featured on the History Channel, WVIA TV, Country Music Television (CMT), and in several film productions. He has released 31 original albums and published a book title “Coal Dust Rust and Saw Dust.” His music and programs not only entertain but inspire audiences to become involved in learning more.
The Friday Night at the Museum programming series is held monthly from May through October. Each event is held in the Great Room at the Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine Street, Towanda. The museum is open a half-hour prior to the event. Access to live-streams of programming is available to members of the society. Friday Night at the Museum is sponsored by the United Way of Bradford County.
Other programs scheduled for 2022 include: September 16 – Bradford County Organs and Organists, Past & Present; October 21 – Bradford County’s Connection to the RMS Titanic.
The Bradford County Historical Society is a recipient agency of the United Way of Bradford County and the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. For more information about the society and its programming schedule, museum or research center, visit www.bradfordhistory.com or check out the society on Facebook.
