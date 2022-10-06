Vandalized vehicles addressed in Ridgebury

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — Ridgebury Township supervisors addressed an incident that occurred on township property at their Tuesday meeting.
According to the supervisors, the personal vehicles of two township employees were vandalized Friday, Sep. 30. Supervisors informed those gathered that they had security camera damage relating the event. The video shows a woman vandalizing the personal vehicles of two township employees.
“The guys parked their cars there like they always do and went to work. She ran her side-by-side into their cars repeatedly, spun her tires around them throwing mud on the vehicles, she kept coming back doing more damage,” Supervisor Scott Phillips informed residents.
Supervisors said the incident is in relation to a boundary dispute between the township and a local landowner who recently bought property neighboring township land.
Bruce Benish, who surveyed the area in question in 2020, was at the meeting. The supervisors asked if he knew where a specific corner post delineating the boundary between the two properties was, and he was able to show them an approximate location on his laptop.
The supervisors voted to put in a claim to the township’s insurance to cover repairs of the employees cars, and to pursue legal action regarding the event.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
