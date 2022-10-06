Vandalized vehicles addressed in Ridgebury

Two Ridgebury Township employees had their personal vehicles vandalized on Sep. 30 while they were at work.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — Ridgebury Township supervisors addressed an incident that occurred on township property at their Tuesday meeting.

According to the supervisors, the personal vehicles of two township employees were vandalized Friday, Sep. 30. Supervisors informed those gathered that they had security camera damage relating the event. The video shows a woman vandalizing the personal vehicles of two township employees.

