If you’ve ventured down Main Street in Towanda over the past couple weeks, you’ve probably noticed several signs welcoming home a local resident who is as courageous as they come.
For the past nine years, Kelly Vargason has battled with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, a kidney disease that builds scar tissue around the small parts of the kidney that filter waste from blood.
After overcoming so many obstacles, including what doctors called “one in a million odds” of finding a donor match, Vargason finally got the relief she has longed for.
The Monroeton resident received an early-morning phone call from New York University on July 4. On the other end of that call was an excited doctor who told Vargason they did, in fact, find a donor match.
Now, after a successful transplant, Vargason is well on her way to a full recovery.
Early on
Vargason was on the verge of stage four of the disease when she was diagnosed in 2013. Things got rough from there, but in true Vargason fashion, she remained optimistic.
“[The doctors] told me I needed a hysterectomy, and when I went to do so, I found out I was pregnant with my son (Jagger, now 8). So I had to wait nine more months to have it and try to slow the process down,” Vargason said. “When my son was two, I started dialysis, which I did at home for almost six years starting in 2014.”
Dialysis wasn’t the hardest part of the process, but it was time consuming and kept Vargason from living a normal life.
“At first it was nine and a half hours, then ended up being 12 hours in the end, on a daily basis,” she said. “It didn’t hurt or anything. In fact, my youngest son helped me a lot; he set up my treatments and gave me shots for hemoglobin. It’s kind of funny because my whole family contributed; they were so helpful.”
Vargason credited her husband and six children for assisting in any way they could. Husband Rick; daughters Raven, Rachael, Justine, and Brynsen and sons Terrick and Jagger remain an incredible support system for Vargason.
Small chance
Vargason quickly found out that, due to her high antibodies, she was incompatible with nearly 100 percent of the population.
Not losing faith, Vargason’s good friend, Tracy Miller, set up a Facebook page to help find a match. Through word of mouth and blood drives in the area, a whopping 580 people tested. Unfortunately, no one was a match.
The hospital said they never had that many people attempt to donate to a single person before.
“I’m so grateful for everyone who has helped me out and been there for me through all of this,” said Vargason.
Mental and physical grind
As the years passed, Vargason’s potential leads for a donor continued to come up empty. The treatments became more intense and in April of this year, she switched to hemodialysis.
“I had to go to the clinic at 5:30 in the morning three days a week. Hemodialysis cleans you better, but it was more inconvenient and I’d be gone for 5-6 hours in the morning,” she said. “It was way more draining and puts you right out. I was so tired and exhausted. It takes all of your blood out of your body, cleans it and puts it back in. It’s a very tiring process.”
Side effects formed as well. Vargason dealt with Calcinosis, a calcification in joints, making it difficult to walk. She had trouble moving her arms as her joints swelled, causing much pain.
“I had to switch to hemo because they had to give me a [specific] medicine and they could only administer it through chemo,” Vargason explained. “That was terrible. I formed Calcinosis and shingles all in that short period of time.”
Overcoming COVID
Vargason waited patiently to catch her break, but she was provided no such relief in the latter stages of her battle.
On top of all her medical problems, Vargason also dealt with a rough case of COVID.
But Vargason continued to display toughness. Her optimism shined bright as she powered through treatment while dealing with a number of other issues. She was also realistic, and knew she needed a streak of good luck for a change.
“I had COVID and lost my hair and a lot of weight. My body was unable to fight anything; I was sick a lot and getting very weak. At that point I was definitely in need of the transplant” said Vargason.
The call
Due to early-morning treatments, Vargason’s alarm clock was typically set for 4:30 a.m. on most days during her battle.
When her phone rang at 4:23 a.m. on July 4, she assumed it was her alarm waking her up for what would be another tough day of treatment. But when she glanced at her phone and saw it was an out-of-state number calling in, her eyes lit up.
“The call came in and I thought it was my alarm, but oh my gosh, it was a number from New Jersey. I thought ‘oh my gosh, this might be a kidney.’ I got so excited,” Vargason explained.
“He told me I had to leave right away, so I packed my bags, called my mom to watch the kids, and she got here in record time. My husband and I left at around 5 a.m., got there by 9 and was in surgery at 11:20 a.m. It was crazy because I had a call in the past that ended up not being a match, and that was devastating. Then, about a year ago, I got the call that I was second in line but the person in front of me took the kidney.”
Vargason thoroughly enjoyed her time at NYU, as they provided a warm welcome and hospitality. The staff helped sooth her nerves heading into the operating room, while also making sure she was completely comfortable.
“When I got there, everyone was so welcoming and so happy to see me. All very genuine people,” Vargason said. “NYU is so amazing in every way; everyone is so bubbly and great. They let me see the kidney right before the operation and I just started crying because I couldn’t believe it was actually happening.”
“It was July 4 and I had a huge beautiful view of the river and they were having fireworks right outside my window. It felt like my independence day; the day I got my independence back.”
The recovery
A lengthy post-surgery hospital stay was up next for Vargason — a recovery she gladly welcomed.
After nearly a decade of rigorous treatment, Vargason was certainly battle-tested and ready for the recovery phase.
“I really thought it was going to be hard and difficult but, surprisingly, I wasn’t in a lot of pain. The hardest part was the plex (Plasmapheresis) where they take all of your blood out and all your plasma and replace it with new plasma that doesn’t have any antibodies so your body won’t fight the kidney,” Vargason said. “I was in and out of the hospital a lot [over the years] with this and I definitely think that all the treatment prepared me. I had two liters of fluid on my heart at one point and had to cut a window in the lining of my heart so fluid could drain out. But I got through that and knew I could get through this.”
Parade day
Following a 23 day recovery, family and friends gave Vargason a massive welcome home party.
The streets of Towanda were filled with family, friends and neighbors to greet Vargason as she arrived home.
That’s when it hit her.
“With all the support I have, I can do anything,” an elated Vargason said. “I got this. These people keep me going. People have been delivering me flowers and put up welcome signs. It has been incredible. All of that helps me so much to get where I’m in a happy place in my mind and feel empowered.”
What’s next?
Quality family time is what Vargason is most looking forward to. She credits her husband and children for their everlasting love and support and looks forward to spending her days doing things she couldn’t in the past nine years.
“I’ve always been a positive person but this past year I could start feeling myself getting hopeless. I needed my life back,” Vargason said. “I want to be a good mom and a good wife and a good friend. There were so many things I couldn’t do because I was so weak and I felt like my kids deserve better; someone who can play catch with them and do more than I could. I have so much support from them and from the community. It’s hard to be down when you have so much happiness and support around you. I’ve been so blessed with a lot of good people in my life.”
Vargason doesn’t know much about her donor, other than he was a 39 year old male who donated a lot of his organs. In fact, the donor’s other kidney was given to another female who recovered alongside Vargason at NYU.
Vargason is incredibly thankful and plans to reach out to the donor’s family members.
While she remains in recovery mode, Vargason will occupy her time with helping others who are suffering from the same fate.
“There are a lot of people out there who have kidney disease and I’ve become close to a lot of them,” she said. “We sit in the same room and talk about it and I now have a new mission: I’m going to try to help as many people as I can and get their word out.”
On her list so far are three locals who are in need of a kidney transplant. A blood drive is already scheduled for Eddie Schlosser of Ulster, which will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Ulster Fire Hall.
Additionally, Vargason is on a mission to help two other locals in their quest for a new kidney: Eddie Perez of Towanda and Carla Moses of Athens.
“I want them to have the resources that I did and all the doctors and places to go. I have a lot of info and I’ve studied this for a long time. I’m going to pass that on to the people I’ve come across,” said Vargason.
