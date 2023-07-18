TOWANDA — One person suffered minor injuries Monday morning when a vehicle crashed into the Progress building in Towanda.
According to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck, emergency crews responded to the Progress building in Towanda at approximately 8 a.m. when a vehicle driven by an unidentified woman experienced a “mechanical failure” and traveled off of Main Street and into the building.
Rosenheck explained that the car crashed into the southeast entrance of the facility, and noted that the entrance suffered “significant structural damage” — though the building, itself, is still structurally sound.
“All of the organizations that currently operate out of that building will continue to operate as normal, just that entryway will be unavailable while it is repaired,” he said.
Rosenheck added that the driver was uninjured, but an individual was transported to the hospital via private vehicle for a minor injury.
Responding to the scene was Towanda Borough Fire and Police departments, North Towanda Fire, Department, Guthrie EMS and Bobby Williams Towing, Rosenheck said.
